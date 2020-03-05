Speaker: Muslims plight “incompatible” with India’s civilization

Larijani expressed concern about plight of Muslims in India and said that India has been and is the land of different ethnic people, languages, religions, and cultures, and that the sectarian violence does not conform with the culture and civilization of India.

Sectarian violence started in New Delhi last week when protesters blocked the streets in northeastern New Delhi to complain against modifying citizenship law. The grants Indian citizenship to the refugees from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan entered India before 2015 but except for Muslims.

The protesters want the discrimination against Muslims to be cancelled. The unrest has so far claimed the lives of 46 people and injured 300 more.

He added the new law of citizenship puts some restrictions on rights of Muslims, which is a matter of concern. Muslims are a part of the Indian culture and have an important role in economic development and progress of the country.

Larijani said that the Indian government is expected to use all it can so solve the issue peacefully.

Reminding the importance of the ties between Iran and India, he said that it is necessary that different religions and ethnic people enjoy peaceful coexistence.

9417**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish