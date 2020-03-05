Iranian photographer to compete in finals of Picture of Year

Hossein Kazemi’s photos are to compete with pictures by six other photographers from the US and Canada.

Kazemi told IRNA on Thursday that it is a major international competition and that many of the most famous photographers of the world have been the previous winners of this event.

He said that Iranians have already received prizes from this event, but this year, there is only one photographer from Iran.

Regarding his photos, he said that his photos concern the effects of the US “oppressive” sanctions on life of Iranians.

Kazemi started his career as professional photographer five years ago.

9417**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish