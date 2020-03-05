Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on March 5

** IRAN DAILY

Iran turns down US virus aid offer amid ‘vicious’ sanctions

President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday dismissed a US offer to help Iran fight the coronavirus outbreak, saying that “vicious” American sanctions are depriving the country of medicine.

nuclear inspection based on ‘fabricated’ info

The Islamic Republic has no obligation to grant the UN’s nuclear watchdog access to sites when it deems that requests are based on “fabricated information”, Iran’s ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Vienna said Wednesday.

US launches airstrike on Taliban days after ‘peace’ deal

The US launched an airstrike against the Taliban Wednesday, an American military spokesman said, as violence spirals after a string of deadly attacks by the militants, throwing the country’s peace process into grave doubt.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

Iran to Overcome Coronavirus in Shortest Time

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday U.S. leaders’ offer of aid to Iran to fight a coronavirus epidemic is insincere, adding Washington should lift it sanctions on Tehran if it really wants to help.

Russia: Terrorist Fortifications, Turkish Outposts Merged

Russia accused Turkey on Wednesday of failing to meet its obligations under a pact to create a demilitarized zone in Syria’s Idlib province and of helping militants instead.

U.S. Jets Attack Taliban After Trump-Baradar Talks

The United States on Wednesday carried out its first airstrike on Taliban fighters in Afghanistan since the two sides signed a troop withdrawal agreement on Saturday.

** TEHRAN TIMES

Canada oil-sands plan collapses

Canada’s MEG Energy Corp has asked Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) for a three-year delay for the approval process of a proposed oil sands project in the western province, the Globe and Mail reported Monday

Iranian doc explores Syrian women’s resistance in war against Daesh

Iranian filmmakers have recently made a documentary about women in the Syrian town of Salhab that chose to resist in the war against the Daesh terrorists instead of mourning for the martyrdom of their beloved ones.

Post-coronavirus crisis looming for the environment

The rapid outbreak of the novel coronavirus, known as COVID-19, among countries around the world is not only a huge challenge for the public health, but the environment will also bear its dire consequences

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

COVID-19 Outbreak Hurting usiness Conditions in Iran

The recent outbreak of coronavirus (COVI D-19) has taken a heavy toll on a wide range of Iranian businesses. From restaurants, catering services and cafés to travel agencies, airlines and cinemas, many have been pushed to the brink. This is especially so, when taking into account the damaging effects of sanctions on Iran's business environment.

Businesses Given 3-Month Grace Period

The Money and Credit Council -- the top finance and banking policymaker -- agreed on Wednesday to postpone repayment of loans to mitigate the effect of new coronavirus on businesses.

Stocks Wrap Up Week on High Note

Tehran Stocks closed trading week on Wednesday on a strong note to extend rallies that dominated the market since Saturday.

