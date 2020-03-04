Zarif: Astana process brings stability to Syria

Speaking on the sidelines of planting sapling on the occasion of the National Arbor Day, Zarif said Astana summit should be held in its highest level as soon as possible.

Referring to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani’s suggestion to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on holding Astana summit, Zarif said it is now Iran’s turn to hold the event.

Meanwhile, Zarif on Wednesday talked with his Russian Counterpart Sergey Lavrov over phone to examine avenue about the ongoing unrest in Idlib of Syria.

During the telephone conversation, both sides discussed on Astana peace process as well as mutual trade ties.

Earlier, President Hassan Rouhani in a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin described the situation in Idlib as worrisome, saying that Astana peace process agreements must be implemented at earliest so that peace and security will restored in the region.

In the meantime, Iranian Government spokesman Ali Rabiei on Monday expressed concern over humanitarian crisis in Syria, saying Iran invites all parties to practice self-restraint to help resolve the issue.

Iran is closely monitoring concerning situation in Idlib and are worried about Astana agreement, he said.

"We believe that Astana agreement can be a good basis in this regard, Rabiei said referring to Iran’s suggestion for holding trilateral negotiations with Turkey and Syria.

