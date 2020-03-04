"No Place for Angels", "The Marriage Project" heading to Belgium film festival

"No Place for Angels" directed by Sam Kalantari on competitive section of "Look of the Young" and "The Married Project" by Hessam Eslami and Attieh Attarzadeh were accepted in "International Competition" section of 12th Belgium "Millennium" Documentary Festival.

The festival will be held in Brussels, Belgium from March 27 to April 4.

Every year, 80 documentaries from different countries are screened in various sections of the Belgian Millennium Documentary Festival.

The festival has organized a special program for Iranian cinema in its twelfth season, which will include documentaries of Asho directed by Jafar Najafi, Sunless Shadows by Mehrdad Oskouie, "The song of Sparrow" by Farnaz Omidvar and a "Waterfolk" by Azadeh Bizar Giti.

