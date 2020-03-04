Int'l coop on combating narcotic drugs unsatisfactory: official

He made the remarks on the sidelines of the 63rd Session of the United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs (CND) in Vienna, adding the principle of shared responsibility for the global issue has been neglected by the target states.

Every year the UNODC's report on the cultivation and production of opium in Afghanistan will be published, he said noting the action was not taken in December 2019.

The report contains information and analysis that is of prime importance to us as one of Afghanistan's neighbors that is most affected by it.

The event is to discuss the implementation of international agreements on controlling narcotics and following up commitments at national, regional and international levels.

Delegations from UN member states, representatives of NGOs and international organizations will participate in the three-day event.

Meanwhile, an exhibition of Iran’s measures to fight drug narcotics will also be open to the public at the UN office in Vienna.

The agenda of the event include issues such as implementation of international agreements; pursuing implementation of national, regional, and international commitments mentioned in the 2019 Ministerial Declaration on Drugs and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

