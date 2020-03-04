APC chief terms Siamand Rahman as pioneer in Para powerlifting

“Siamand’s achievements demonstrate what a superb athlete he was but away from the competition arena, he was a lovely gentleman who always had time for everyone. He has gone too soon and will be much missed by us all," Rashed was quoted by Asian Paralympic Committee as saying.

Superstar Rahman, who won gold medals in London 2012 and Rio 2016, was preparing to win his third successive gold at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

Rahman passed away on Sunday due to cardiac arrest and was laid to rest in his hometown Oshnavieh, West Azarbaijan.

Meanwhile, Head of World Para Powerlifting Jorge Moreno in a message condoled with head of Iran national Paralympic committee over death of Simand Rahman.

Moreno said Rahman's great performance drew all attentions to Para powerlifting and attracted many audience.

Rahman has been selected as one of the outstanding figures in Tokyo 2020 and we were all waiting for breaking another world record, he added.

