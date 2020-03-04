Rouhani: Forestation around Tehran increases 16.5 fold since beginning of revolution

President Rouhani made the remarks while planting a sapling on the occasion of the National Tree Planting Day which falls on March 4.

Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday in a ceremony to launch the project of 1290 hectares of green belt around the city of Tehran said that it is important for us to plant trees and conserve resources. Today around Tehran we see that 1,290 hectares are planted in the week dubbed "planting and nature" which is very promising.

Our population has increased and pollution has increased over the past yeas; therefore, trees are regarded as community respiratory tract for a city to breathe, President Rouhani said.

