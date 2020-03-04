Iranian Petroleum Minister arrives in Vienna to attend OPEC summit

The 178th extraordinary meeting of the OPEC conference will start on Thursday as the ministers of OPEC member states will convene to discuss how much each country can further cut their respective production.

At the meeting, oil exporting countries' ministers are set to decide on further cuts in production to counter the negative effects of the coronavirus.

Demand for oil has been declining since the global outbreak of the coronavirus.

OPEC will convene in the Austrian capital Vienna from Wednesday till Friday to discuss how to balance coronavirus-related weak oil demand around the world with lower supply.

