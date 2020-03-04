Iran puts off Fajr Film Festival to April 16-24

Head of public relations office of Fajr International Film Festival (FIFF), Keyvan Kasiryan, announced that because of the widespread outbreak of coronavirus throughout the world, and with coordination with the International Federation of Film Producers Associations (FIAPF), the Festival will be held in late spring.

Kasiryan added that further information in this regard will be announced in the future.

After being delayed because of the virus, the Festival was supposed to be held in April 16-24.

