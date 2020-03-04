Diplomat: Seven Iranian sailors released in Maldives

Toosi told IRNA that the Iranian sailors were from Konarak town whose launch was damaged due to storm and could not sail.

Thanks to the efforts made by Iranian Foreign Ministry, Iran embassy in Sri Lanka and foreign ministry office in Chabahar, all seven sailors were released and returned home, he added.

He noted that no Iranian sailor is now in prison in Maldives.

He added that there are 25,000 fish hunters with 1,430 ships and 1,000 launches are hunting in Konarak, Tis, Ramin, Zar Abad, Pozm, Chabahar, Beris, Gwadar Bay and some other ports.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish