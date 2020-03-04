Iran, Norway FMs exchange views on campaign against coronavirus

On Tuesday, Spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Abbas Mousavi, said that Zarif would talk with his European counterparts about cooperation on fighting coronavirus outbreak.

Deputy Minister of Health Alireza Raisi said on Tuesday that the total number of people with coronavirus infection has reached 2,336 and 77 people have died and 435 others have recovered.

Raisi said on Tuesday about the latest figures for the coronavirus infected people in the country that there are 835 new cases of coronavirus infected in the country, of which 11 have died.

