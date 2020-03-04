Disinfectant spray, gel production line launched in Isfahan

Mahdi Lalpour said Iranian experts produced disinfectant spray with new formula for the first time in Iran and to uproot coronavirus epidemic.

Referring to production of 5,000 liter disinfectant liquid every day, Lalpou said 1000 liter more is produced daily to be sent to Qom, Kashan, Shiraz and southern Iran.

The novel coronavirus was first detected in China in late December and has since spread to more than 50 countries, prompting the WHO to declare a global health emergency.

Deputy Minister of Health Alireza Raisi said on Tuesday that the total number of people with coronavirus infection has reached 2,336 and some 77 people have died and 435 others have recovered.

