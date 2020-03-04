Iran testing two medicines for coronavirus

Dr. Ali-Reza Jalali said the hospital is to start the clinical tests on Wednesday.

Jalali said that both of the newly-developed medicines are herbal and in form of sprays.

He added that the medicines help the patients recover faster, but they are not total cure.

He said that testing the drugs and getting the permit to put them on the market may take 2-3 months.

He added that the researchers of Baqiyatallah University is planning to mass produce coronavirus medicines in three separate projects.

Doctor Jalali said that a few herbal medicines were used to treat respiratory diseases, such as H1N1 influenza, which the hospital is conducting research to use them for coronavirus patients as well.

Research shows that these medicines should be effective on coronavirus as well, but it should be proved and they need to be able to attain the necessary permits from Iran's Food and Drugs Administration as well.

On Tuesday, Deputy Minister of Health Alireza Raisi said that the total number of people with coronavirus infection in Iran has reached 2,336, from whom 77 people have died and 435 have recovered.

