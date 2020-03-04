Iran produces 90 percent of medicines, imports less than 15 formula: Official

Gholam-Hossein Mehralian made the remarks in an exclusive interview with IRNA correspondent on Wednesday.

With the restrictions on imports of foreign medicines with Iranian formula, the country has saved at least some $200 million, the official said, predicting that Iran’s savings will amount to nearly $400 million by the year-end.

Iran produces 90% of medicines inside the country, but, fewer numbers which are still being imported are for special concerns of the Ministry of Health, Mehralian said.

He said that the Switzerland payment channel for humanitarian supplies to Iran is mostly a show.

“Nothing special has happened and the volume of medicine coming from Switzerland is very low… and is around €2.3 million,” he said.

He expressed hope that this channel would further help the supply of medicines needed by Iranian patients.

