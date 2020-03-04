Iranian theologians voice concern over situation of Indian Muslims

The theologians said in a statement that Iranian diplomats should make efforts to ensure peace and safety of Indian Muslims.

Escalation of sectarian violence and political protests against the disciplinary measures adopted by the incumbent government of India have caused deaths of dozens of Muslims originating much concerns, the statement reads.

India is a country where different sects and religious ideologies have used to live, Iranian theologians said, adding that it does not deserve to become a place for bloody and sectarian violence.

The discriminatory policy of citizenship rights revocation of Muslims in Indian Kashmir stirred up anger among Muslims in India and all around the world.

Iranian theologians urged the Indian government to observe all Indian citizens’ rights based on justice, respecting international law and citizenship rights.

They also called on the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to fulfill its humanitarian responsibility to defend Indian Muslims rights and to take advantage of all capacities and opportunities to end sectarian violence in India ensuring political stability and coexistence.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 was passed by the Parliament of India on December 11, 2019. It amended the Citizenship Act of 1955 by providing a path to Indian citizenship for illegal migrants of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi, and Christian religious minorities, who had fled persecution from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan before December 2014. Muslims from those countries were not given such eligibility.

Hundreds of Indian and European citizens in over 18 countries have condemned violence against Muslims in India by holding demonstrations.

Protesters called for taking urgent actions against those behind the violence.

Violence started in New Delhi last week when protesters blocked the streets in northeastern New Delhi to complain against modifying the citizenship law.

The unrest has so far claimed the lives of 46 people and injured 300 more.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a message condemned the wave of violence against Muslims in India.

"For centuries, Iran has been a friend of India," he said adding: "We urge Indian authorities to ensure the wellbeing of ALL Indians & not let senseless thuggery prevail."

"Path forward lies in peaceful dialogue and rule of law," he noted.

