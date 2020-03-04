Iran's Saipa Azarbaijan exports spare parts to Iraq

Zeinali told reporters that Saipa Azarbaijan car parts manufacturing unit aims to support Iranian car market in Iraq and Syria with supplying spare parts, adding that 20% of the company's products will be offered in foreign markets, including Iraq and Syria, next Iranian year. This could be a good support for Iran's international car markets.

At the height of the sanctions and pressures exerted by foreign enemies on the Iranian economy as well as the car manufacturing industry, auto parts are produced in Saipa Azarbaijan Company at high quality, he said.

Zainali said that Saipa Azarbaijan Company seeks to support Iranian car markets abroad in order to achieve export goals.

