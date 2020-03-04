Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on March 4

** IRAN DAILY

- Leader urges Iranians to follow hygiene guidelines on coronavirus

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei Tuesday called on Iranians to stick to hygiene guidelines to prevent the novel coronavirus from spreading.

- Industry Ministry approved $780m of FDI in 10 months: Statistics

According to statistics released by the Iranian Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade, a sum of 79 projects worth of $780 million were approved to be implemented through foreign direct investment (FDI) during March 21, 2019-January 20, 2020.

- Russia: No grounds to raise Iran arms embargo extension at UNSC

The issue of extending the arms embargo on Iran is not on the agenda of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and there are no grounds for discussion to be held on the matter, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Ayatollah Khamenei: Virus outbreak will pass

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Tuesday put Iran’s armed forces on alert Tuesday to assist health officials in combating the outbreak of the new coronavirus that authorities say has killed 77 people.

- Taliban attack Afghan army bases

The Taliban carried out more than a dozen attacks on Afghan army bases, officials said Tuesday, hours after ending a partial truce after its demands were not fulfilled.

- Iran futsal unchanged in world ranking

The Iranian national futsal team has been remained unchanged in the latest Futsal World Ranking released.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Citizens must follow health tips in coronavirus fight

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday that it essential that citizens follow health guidelines to help boost the country’s battle against the coronavirus outbreak.

- Instrument maker Zolfaqar Beitaneh picked as Living Human Treasure

The South Khorasan Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Department (SKCHTHD) has selected dotar maker Zolfaqar Beitaneh as a Living Human Treasure.

- Karim Bagheri on brink of becoming Iran assistant coach

Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) is set to offer Karim Bagheri the assistant’s job.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Stocks climb 200% in 1 year

Tehran Stock Exchange and over-the-counter market Iran Fara Bourse extended earlier rallies on Tuesday as the power of fresh money continues to beat external risks.

- Budget bill goes straight to Guardian Council

As per an executive order by the Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, next year’s budget bill (March 2020-21) has been sent straight to the Guardians Council—the body in charge of ascertaining the constitutional and Islamic nature of all laws—without being discussed in the open sessions of the coronavirus-hit parliament.

- Businesses want government financial help against virus

In a letter to President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday, heads of commerce chamber that represents private companies called on the government to adopt supportive measures to protect businesses, especially SMEs against financial losses posed by the coronavirus.

