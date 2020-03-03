No transaction ever happened via INSTEX: Envoy

He made the remarks in a meeting with Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Russian Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev on Tuesday.

Referring to high status of parliamentary relations between the two countries, he said that bilateral ties should further improve in various fields including economy and trade.

Jalali called on the two countries' private sectors to introduce their capabilities and potentials to the opposing side.

Kosachev, for his part, highlighted significance of parliamentary relations between Tehran and Moscow and expressed satisfaction over the two countries' parliamentarians' support to each other's initiatives in the international organizations including Shanghai Cooperation Council.

Welcoming development of Iran's economic relations with Eurasia, he hoped that Iran and Russia's parliamentary relations would further improve.

During the meeting, both sides discussed bilateral relations, regional issues, fighting terrorism and extremism as well as the 2015 nuclear deal known as JCPOA.

