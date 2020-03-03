Azerbaijan congratulates Iran on successful holding of parliamentary elections

"We believe that close cooperation between the two countries will continue,” it saidو Azertaj news agency reported.
Iran's 11th parliamentary elections were held in Iran on February 21, 2020.
8072**1424
