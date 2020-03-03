Mar 3, 2020, 10:38 PM
Azerbaijan congratulates Iran on successful holding of parliamentary elections

Baku, March 3, IRNA -- The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry in a message on Tuesday congratulated the Iranian government on the successful holding of parliamentary elections.

"We believe that close cooperation between the two countries will continue,” it saidو Azertaj news agency reported.

Iran's 11th parliamentary elections were held in Iran on February 21, 2020.

