Minister: Iran to become energy exchange center

Speaking through video conference in a ceremony to unveil 41 projects in water and electricity field in Isfahan, Kerman, Lorestan, West Azarbaijan, Zanjan and Qazvin, Ardakanian said the total power plant capacity of the country, with about 1000 MW which will go on stream by the end of the year, reaches more than 83,600 megawatts.



Referring to exploitation of the 234th water purification unit in Iran on Tuesday, Ardakanian said every 45 days one waste water unit goes on stream.

He also stressed the impact of these units on floods in winter and spring.

