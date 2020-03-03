IAEA releases report on Iran's JCPOA commitments

The report stated that in addition to the reserves, the level of uranium enriched by Iran is well beyond the agreement reached in JCPOA.

Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based international organizations Kazem Gharibabadi on Tuesday referred to the report released by IAEA on the verification of the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and said IAEA is to continue supervision and verification in Iran.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Kazem Gharibabadi said the report reaffirms that the IAEA's verification activities on the JCPOA have been ongoing since January 16, 2016.

According to the agency's report, Iran's enriched uranium reserves amounted to 1021 kg, well above the agreed-upon ceiling of 201.8 kg in the JCPOA.The report also adds that Iran's activities related to UF6 enrichment at Fordow have been continued and Iran's enrichment level is up to 4.5 percent.

Iran's Permanent Representative also highlighted that according to the report, Iran's reserves of enriched uranium have been declared at 1020.9 kg as of February 19 of this year.

The IAEA report also acknowledges that Iran has also installed new centrifuges on its own announcement. It also said that that Iran's enriched reserves are fivefold the limit set by the nuclear deal

Gharibabadi also noted that the report emphasizes that Iran continues to voluntarily and temporarily implement the Additional Protocol and verification the non-diversion of declared materials and activities in Iran will be continued.

