Armenia closes border with Iran due to coronavirus outbreak

Accordingly, exchange of goods between Iran and Armenia will be stopped until March 24.

Efforts are underway by Iranian customs officials to change Armenian officials’ decision.

Earlier, due to the outbreak of coronavirus, passengers’ commute between the two countries had been banned by Yerevan but the process of exporting Iranian goods to Armenia was underway.

Based on Yerevan decision, Armenian nationals can return their own country.

The coronavirus was first detected in China in late December and has spread to more than 50 countries, prompting the WHO to declare a global health emergency.

So far, 91,318 people worldwide have been infected by the coronavirus, of which 3,131 have died due to disease, and 48,291 have recovered.

Deputy Minister of Health Alireza Raisi said on Tuesday that the total number of people with coronavirus infection has reached 2,336 and some 77 people have died and 435 others have recovered.

