Russia urges US to end breach of JCPOA rather than extending Iran's arms embargo

In a statement on Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that we took note of the remarks made by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at a meeting of the US House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee on the extension of Iran's arms embargo on the media.

The statement stated that along with these remarks, the US Department of State published a countdown to October 18, 2020, when the date set forth in UN Security Council Resolution 2231 on sending weapons to Iran and exporting weapons and military equipment from the country ends in comply with UN standards.

The Russian Foreign Ministry says it is pleased that Washington has not yet lost to understand the importance of UN Security Council resolutions binding for all states, including the United States, on Article 25 of the UN Charter.

Obviously, at the meeting of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, the international community's view was referred to as extending the Security Council resolution on sending weapons to and from Iran. But it is unfortunate that Washington continues to ignore the will of the Security Council when it comes to US commitments and violation of JCPOA and resolution 2231.

The US effort to impose using selective implementation of Security Council resolutions is extremely unpleasant, the statement said. As we know, this is one of the elements of "order based on principles". This approach is called by the US Department of State a lasting diplomatic experience.

9455**1430

