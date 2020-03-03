Envoy: IAEA continues supervision, verification of JCPOA

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Kazem Gharibabadi said the report reaffirms that the IAEA's verification activities on the JCPOA have been ongoing since January 16, 2016.

The report also adds that Iran's activities related to UF6 enrichment at Fordow have been continued and Iran's enrichment level is up to 4.5 percent.

Iran's Permanent Representative also highlighted that according to the report, Iran's reserves of enriched uranium have been declared at 1020.9 kg as of February 19 of this year. The IAEA report also acknowledges that Iran has also installed new centrifuges on its own announcement.

Gharibabadi also noted that the report emphasizes that Iran continues to voluntarily and temporarily implement the Additional Protocol and verification the non-diversion of declared materials and activities in Iran will be continued.

9455**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

·