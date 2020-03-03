Pakistan daily urges Turkey to avoid proxy war in Syria 

‘Daily Times’ in its editorial comments said Pakistan has seen a wave of deaths and destruction as a byproduct of proxy wars in the past and it is time Turkey to learn lessons from Pakistan.

It said the cost of the Idlib conflict in Syria is heavy in terms of human losses and displacement as a million civilians have already left the area since December.

“The poor, helpless Syrians caught in the deadly crossfire in area should be given some regard and Turkey should end its unwanted presence in Idlib,” said the editorial.

It added that Turkish troops are facing unexpectedly fierce resistance from Syrian army and air force.

It noted that the Syrian army is fighting for Idlib’s control for the last three months , however the situation escalated only after the dramatic entrance of Turkish troops. Russia, which has stood by Syria, has reminded Turkey that its troops should not have been in Idlib.

The paper viewed the international community does not want to be part of the Syrian war anymore but Turkey has threatened opening land and sea routes to Europe for refugees.

“If Turkey lets refugees go out of the country, millions of Syrians may entre Europe,” said Daily Times.

“Side by side, the US has seen an opportunity in the fresh airstrikes, which are believed to be carried out by Russian planes, to drive a wedge between Turkey and Russia,” it said.

