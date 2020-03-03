Zaghari to be granted “furlough”: Iran’s ambassador to London

Hamid Baeidinejad quoted Gholam-Hossein Esmaili, the spokesman of Iran’s judiciary, as saying, “Mrs. Nazanin Zaghari is in good health condition and she will be granted a furlough today or tomorrow to join her family in Tehran.”

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who worked for the Thomson Reuters Foundation, was arrested in Kerman in April 2016 on charges related to national security; she has been sentenced to five years in jail.

Though her husband had claimed that she has visited Iran to meet her family and had had no media missions, in November 2016, Boris Johnson, the then UK foreign secretary, said in a speech in the British House of Commons' Foreign Affairs Select Committee that she had been on media mission.

There has been a coronavirus outbreak in Iran that has infected 1501 and killed 66 people.

Iran has tried hard to bring it under control. It has temporarily shut down all the schools, universities, applied changes in working hours, cancelled concert, shows, etc. and keeps disinfecting public places.

9417**1430

Follow us in Twitter @IrnaEnglish