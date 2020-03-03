Iran "Driving Lessons" sparkling in global film fests

The film is to be screened at the 29th Big Muddy Folk Festival in the United States, Beirut International Women Film Festival in Lebanon, International Short Film Week Regensburg 2020 in Germany, the 21st edition of Through Women's Eyes International Film Festival (TWE) in the US and several other events in France, Hungary, and India.

“Driving Lessons” has won the Golden Apricot for best short film in Armenia, Dublin Feminist Film Festival award in Ireland and several others from Italy and the United States.

Also, Linda Kiani acting in Driving Lessons has won the best actress award of the 12th San Francisco Annual Iranian Film Festival in short film .

