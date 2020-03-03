Mar 3, 2020, 11:00 AM
Iraninan “Weightlessness” wins Best Film award at Peru Insolito Festival

Tehran, March 3, IRNA – Iranian feature film “Weightlessness” won the Black Cat Trophy for the Best Film in the Fantasies Without Rules Competition of the Insolito International Horror & Fantasy Film Festival in Lima, Peru.

Directed by Mehdi Fard-Qaderi, had just a few days ago, received the category of President’s Award Winners at the North Carolina Film Award in the US.

More than 1,000 movies have come to the Insolito International Horror & Fantasy Film Festival. From among the nine movies in the competition section, “Weightlessness” received the prize.

The cinematic work depicts a multi-genre feminine story with its main events centering on a wedding.

The film features various artists such as Amir-Ali Danaee, Bahareh Kian-Afshar, Nasim Adabi as well as Tina Pakravan.

“Weightlessness” was just on cinemas in Iran for a week from February 12, and then due to the outbreak of coronavirus in Iran, all the cinemas were temporarily shut down.

