Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on March 3

- WHO medics, supplies arrive in Iran to fight coronavirus

The World Health Organization on Monday sent its first planeload of assistance to Iran to help fight coronavirus, dispatching six medics with tons of medical equipment and test kits aboard a UAE military aircraft.

- President Rouhani offers condolences on Rahman passing

President Hassan Rouhani extended his condolences on the passing of Iranian para powerlifter Siamand Rahman, saying that the sudden incident caused great sorrow and grief.

- US leaving Afghanistan after two decades of humiliation: Zarif

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said the US is leaving Afghanistan after two decades of “humiliation” following a so-called peace deal between the Taliban and the United States.

- Iran mobilizes 300,000 to contain coronavirus

Iran deployed drones to disinfect streets and mobilized tens of thousands of teams to conduct door-to-door coronavirus checks across the country.

- Taliban rule out Afghan talks until prisoners released

Taliban militants will not take part in intra-Afghan talks until about 5,000 of its prisoners are released, a spokesman says, presenting a major possible barrier to ending the war.

- Iran claims gold at Karate 1-Premier League Salzburg

Team Iran have finished the Karate-one Premier League in Austria after grabbing two gold medals.

- Iran’s Art Bureau launches intl. cartoon contest on coronavirus

Iran’s Art Bureau has launched an international cartoon contest with the motto of “We Defeat Coronavirus”, the director of the Art Bureau’s Visual Arts Office, Masud Shojaei-Tabatabai, announced on Monday.

- Paralympic lost a true gentle giant: Andrew Parsons

The International Paralympic Committee’s (IPC) President Andrew Parsons has expressed his shock and deepest condolences at the passing of Iran’s two-time Paralympic champion powerlifter Siamand Rahman and said IPC has lost a true gentle giant.

- Home to home program to be launched to combat COVID-19

The Ministry of Health is to start a home to home program on Tuesday with the aim of finding people suspected of having coronavirus from around the country.

- Majlis commission makes changes to next fiscal year's budget

Majlis Joint Commission—a parliamentary body responsible for reviewing the budget bill proposed by the government before it is put to a parliamentary vote—has made changes to the next fiscal year’s (March 2020-21) budget bill.

- Swiss trade channel needs practicability

In a delayed response to the humanitarian trade channel between Iran and Switzerland coming into full effect, governor of the Central Bank of Iran said its effect should be seen in practice.

- Stocks rally continues unabated

The benchmark of Tehran Stock Exchange jumped more than 2.6% on Monday to extend a winning streak into the second day.

