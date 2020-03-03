No problem in Iran's coronavirus statistics: WHO

Talking to CNBC, he reiterated that there is no evidence of Iranian cover-up in virus crisis.

Asked whether he is not worried about discrepancy in Iran's official statistics and what certain media declare, he added that WHO is a technical entity and it should examine realities and it never repeats what the journalists say.

According to the latest statistics released by the relevant institutes, some 1501 have been infected with the disease with 66 deaths so far.

The novel coronavirus was first detected in China in late December and has since spread to more than 50 countries, prompting the WHO to declare a global health emergency.

8072**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish