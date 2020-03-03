Russia voices readiness for meeting Iran's medical needs in fighting coronavirus

Anna Popova made the remarks in a meeting with Iran's Ambassador in Moscow Kazem Jalali late on Monday when she added, "We are standing alongside the Iranian people in combating Coronavirus."

Jalali, for his part, appreciated her remarks as well as Russian president's expression of readiness during talks with President Hassan Rouhani for helping Iran in countering the contagious virus.

He also hoped that restrictions for issuing visas for the Iranians would soon be removed.

Russia's consumer protection agency which is working under prime minister shoulders responsibility of fighting Coronavirus and providing necessities for that.

