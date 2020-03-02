Three European states send aid package to Iran

Britain, France and Germany in a statement late on Monday expressed solidarity with victims of the Coronavirus in Iran and declared dispatching medical and financial aid to Tehran to combat the contagious virus outbreak.

According to a statement a copy of which was published in British Foreign Ministry's website, the package including testing kits, protective body suits and gloves will be sent to Iran on Monday.

Three European states also committed to provide Iran with some five million euros through World Health Organization and other international agencies.

Earlier, Qasemi wrote in a tweet that Iran and France have signed an agreement to cooperate in fighting the coronavirus in the framework of sharing information and findings.

He said that in the crisis center of France, he had given a report of what Iran has done to curb the virus.

He called for an all-out multi-faceted combat fight against the coronavirus epidemic.

