Zarif lauds WHO for its solidarity with Iran in fighting coronavirus

"Grateful to @WHO & friendly nations for solidarity in fighting #COVID19—in face of US #EconomicTerrorism, which has endangered Iranian patients," Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote in his Twitter account on Monday.



"Urgent need in Iran for:



- N95 Face & 3-Layer Masks

- Ventilators

- Surgical Gowns

- Coronavirus Test Kits

- PPF

- Face/Body Shields," he added.

Meanwhile, Iranian Ambassador to the UK Hamid Baeidinejad said on Monday the first consignment rendered by UK, France and Germany to fight coronavirus epidemic will arrive in Tehran on Monday night.

Apart from the efforts made by Iranian engineers and technologists to supply domestic needs, coordination has been made by UK officials to buy some important medical equipment to fight coronavirus.

Iran's Deputy Health Minister Ali-Reza Raeesi said on Monday that the cases of coronavirus infection reached 1,501 and its death toll mounted to 66 in the country.

Ali-Reza Raeesi said that 523 new infection cases have been identified since Sunday, 12 of whom have passed away.

