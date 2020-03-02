Envoy highlights Iran's efforts to combat Coronavirus outbreak

Touring Iran-Afghanistan's Dogharoun border point to inspect measures underway to prevent transfer of the disease in the border crossing, he said that suitable measures for countering the disease have been adopted in the border point and various actions such as disinfection is carried out in the area every day.

Referring to installation of thermal camera on Dogharoun border, he said that the move is aimed at checking health conditions of passengers entering Iran from Afghanistan.

Following Coronavirus outbreak in Iran, issuance of visa for Afghan nationals has been halted till further notice and movements are under intense control, he said, noting that no suspected case has so far been reported.

Aminian also hailed Iran-Afghanistan ties in the economic field, saying that Dogharoun Customs House is one of the main economic centers of Iran which plays a crucial role in trade with Afghanistan.

It handles exports valued at two billion dollars each year, he said.

