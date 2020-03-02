Mar 2, 2020, 8:55 PM
Journalist ID: 2377
News Code: 83699085
0 Persons

Tags

Iran always struggled for regional peace, security: Official

Iran always struggled for regional peace, security: Official

Tehran, March 2, IRNA -- The Chief of Staff of the presidential office Mahmoud Vaezi stressed the need for continuing efforts to follow up Astana peace talks at the level of leaders and experts to address Syrian crisis, saying that Islamic Republic of Iran has always struggled for regional peace and security.

Talking to IRNA on recent regional developments, especially those in Syria and Iran's stance regarding them, he added, "Iran has always underlined significance of political talks in the settlement of Syrian crisis, as it held talks with the regional states in this respect."   

Noting that President Hassan Rouhani has in his recent talks with the Russian and Turkish counterparts highlighted the issue, Vaezi said that he also voiced Iran's readiness for hosting trilateral meeting of the trio's leaders to establish peace and stability in Syria.

Astana peace process has achieved remarkable successes in easing tensions in the country over the past years, he said, reiterating that Iran has all the time described it as very significant and called for its continuation.

Iran never considers its cooperation with friendly states as an alternative to Astana process and all should work for peace and stability in Syria within the framework of the process.

8072**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
9 + 9 =