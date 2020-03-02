Iran always struggled for regional peace, security: Official

Talking to IRNA on recent regional developments, especially those in Syria and Iran's stance regarding them, he added, "Iran has always underlined significance of political talks in the settlement of Syrian crisis, as it held talks with the regional states in this respect."

Noting that President Hassan Rouhani has in his recent talks with the Russian and Turkish counterparts highlighted the issue, Vaezi said that he also voiced Iran's readiness for hosting trilateral meeting of the trio's leaders to establish peace and stability in Syria.

Astana peace process has achieved remarkable successes in easing tensions in the country over the past years, he said, reiterating that Iran has all the time described it as very significant and called for its continuation.

Iran never considers its cooperation with friendly states as an alternative to Astana process and all should work for peace and stability in Syria within the framework of the process.

