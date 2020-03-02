Germany, France, UK offer Iran 5-mln-euro package for coronavirus fight: Statement

The so-called E3 group would provide support through the World Health Organization (WHO) or other UN agencies, it said in a statement.

The group was also sending medical material to Iran on Monday, including equipment for laboratory tests, protective body suits and gloves, the statement said.

Hamid Baeedijnejad, Iran's ambassador to London, also said in a message on Twitter earlier that simulatenous with the efforts of the Iranian engineers and technologists to meet domestic needs, coordination with British authorities to buy some urgent medical items to combat Coronavirus is underway in the UK market.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi reacted to the US officials’ claims of readiness to help Iran in fighting coronavirus and said Iran is skeptical about their true objectives so it does not count on such aid.

Speaking to reporters in the framework of his weekly press breefing through video conference, Mousavi reiterated Iran's unwillingness to receive aid which is offered only in rhetoric.

He said since the outbreak of the coronavirus in China, it became an emergency matter which like any other crisis needs international solidarity and synergy so no country can say that it is alone me and I could fight it on myself by going into isolation.

He noted that Iran with cooperation of all organizations including the Foreign Ministry is seriously dealing with the issue and is trying to provide health and consular facilities also maintain economic relations.

Referring to to the help extended to Iran by its neighboring countries, Mousavi said Iran will also help other countries since it is an international issue.

