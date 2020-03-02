Envoy: Iran to receive 1st European anti-coronavirus consignment tonight

Apart from the efforts made by Iranian engineers and technologists to supply domestic needs, coordination has been made by UK officials to buy some important medical equipment to fight coronavirus.

Meamwhile, addressing the Monday press conference, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi reacted to the US officials’ claims of readiness to help Iran in fighting coronavirus and said Iran is skeptical about their true objectives so does not count on such aid.

He said since the outbreak of coronavirus in China, it became an emergency matter which like any other crisis needs international solidarity and synergy so no country can say that it is alone me and I could fight it on myself by going into isolation.

He noted that Iran with cooperation of all organizations including the Foreign Ministry is seriously dealing with the issue and is trying to provide health and consular facilities also maintain economic relations.

Referring to the help extended to Iran by its neighboring countries, Mousavi said Iran will also help other countries since it is an international issue.

Iran's Deputy Health Minister Ali-Reza Raeesi said on Monday that the cases of coronavirus infection reached 1,501 and its death toll mounted to 66 in the country.

Ali-Reza Raeesi said that 523 new infection cases have been identified since Sunday, 12 of whom have passed away.

