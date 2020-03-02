Iran attends Azerbaijan’s Int’l Spring Festival

In the event that started on Sunday, a part of cultural works of Iran, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Indonesia, and Turkey have been put on display.

Iran’s cultural attaché in Azerbaijan Republic Asghar Farsi said that Khatam, Vitreous enamel, and Kalamkari are put on display so that it helps people get acquainted with Iran’s rich culture and art.

Viewers are welcomed in the Iranian pavilion and are offered Iranian traditional sweets, he said.

Head of Kurdamir District Executive Authority Jeyhun Jafarov said that Nowruz is the day of friendship and kindness and has always been a source of blessing and abundance.

The event will go on for three days.

