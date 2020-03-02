Mar 2, 2020, 3:38 PM
Germany sets restriction for Iranian passengers in three airports

Tehran, March 2, IRNA- Germany, in addition to Frankfurt Airport, obliged as mandatory to have a health certificate for incoming passengers at Hamburg and Cologne airports.

Due to the spread of the coronavirus in parts of the country, health authorities in Germany have obliged all travelers to the three Frankfurt, Hamburg and Cologne airports to have a health certificate in the time of arrival.

The Health certificate sheet will be handed over to passengers by the Iran Air Airport Services staff at the time of admission and passengers will need to hand it over to the airport authorities upon arrival.

Failure to complete the Health certificate will prevent the airport authorities from disembarking passengers.

