Spox: Iran invites all parties involved in Syrian crisis to exercise restraint

Addressing the press conference through video conference on Monday, Rabiei said over the last few days, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has held phone conversations with Russian and Turkish counterparts.

He added that delegations from ministries of foreign affairs and energy will visit Russia.

Iran is closely monitoring concerning situation in Idlib and are worried about Astana agreement, he said.

"We believe that Astana agreement can be a good basis in this regard, Rabiei said referring to Iran’s suggestion for holding trilateral negotiations with Turkey and Syria.

The friend governments involved in this crisis call for respecting Syrian sovereignty and the previous agreements.

They also urge returning to talks instead of taking advantage of power and military measures.

President Hassan Rouhani on Saturday in a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin described the situation in Idlib as worrisome, saying that Astana peace process agreements must be implemented at earliest so that peace and security will restored in the region.

Rouhani said that it is unacceptable some parts of Syria remain in the hands of terrorists for years.

"As it was on several occasions stressed that the only solution to Syrian crisis is merely political which will be resolved only through dialogue, we should not allow Idlib situation to turn into a pretext for Americans' interference and abuse of Syria," he said.

Voicing readiness for hosting trilateral meeting of Iran, Turkey and Russia's leaders, Rouhani added that very big measures in fighting terrorism have been made, the results of which should be preserved.

9376**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish