Iran participates in 63rd session of UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs

Brigadier-General Eskandar Momeni is to deliver a speech in the conference, said Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna Kazem Gharibabadi.

Gharibabadi said that Brigadier-General Momeni will have a meeting with the Executive Director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime Ghada Waly, and heads of some delegations.

The event is to discuss implementation of international agreements on controlling narcotics and following up commitments in national, regional and international levels.

Delegations from UN member states, representatives of NGOs and international organizations will participate in the three-day event.

Meanwhile an exhibition of Iran’s measures to fight drug narcotics will also be open to public at UN office in Vienna.

The agenda of the event include issues such as implementation of international agreements; pursuing implementation of national, regional, and international commitments mentioned in the 2019 Ministerial Declaration on Drugs and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

