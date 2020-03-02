Official: Coronavirus victims to be inhumed based on WHO standards

Vahabzade wrote in his Twitter account that burial operation will be done based on WHO protocols.

He added that the instructions have been issued to all units in Iran and there is no concern with this regard.

Coronavirus outbreak started from Wuhan in China and has reached about 50 countries such as US, France, Australia, Thailand, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, Canada, Sweden, Spain and the UAE.

Head of Iran's Health Ministry's public relations office Kianoush Jahanpour said that 53 Iranians have succumbed to the lethal coronavirus which has contaminated the country.

He added that 978 Iranian people have been affected by the virus so far.

