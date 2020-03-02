Forest trees fossils discovered in NW Iran

Imani said that forest trees fossils had earlier been discovered in Sheykh Mohammadlu Village, adding new fossils indicate the richness of geological works in this area.

The fossils in this area show that trees were located between sedimentary materials in the past and they turned to fossils due to high pressure and heat, he added.

Describing Meshgin Shahr as a natural museum and showcase of different geological phenomena on the earth, Imani said the area is capable of becoming a geo-tourism destination.

Meshgin Shahr is a city in Ardabil Province.

Being near the high Savalan Mountains it enjoys a moderate mountainous climate.

Thousands of ancient works and historical sites with 8000-year-old stones are located in Meshgin Shahr.

