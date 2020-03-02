Spox lauds late Iranian Paralympian’s personality, code of conduct

Mousavi wrote in his Twitter account that in addition to his world sports records, Rahman also introduced fresh standards of manner.

He also condoled with the sports society and the bereaved family of the Iranian athlete.

World's strongest Paralympian, Iran's Siamand Rahman passed away on Sunday evening of a heart attack.

Siamand Rahman was an Iranian Paralympic powerlifter. He won gold medals at the 2012 Summer Paralympics in London, 2016 Summer Paralympics in Rio and the 2010 Asian Para Games in Guangzhou.

Earlier, Iranian senior officials like President Hassan Rouhani and also the President of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) Andrew Parsons expressed their regret over the loss of the Iranian Paralympian.

