IPC president expresses condolence over Iran’s “gentle giant” demise

Andrew Parsons said, “The whole Paralympic Movement is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Siamand Rahman.”

Calling Rahman “the world’s strongest Paralympian,” Parsons said Rahman “made global headlines at Rio 2016 when he became the first Para athlete to lift over 300kg.”

"Few will forget that phenomenal performance which marked a landmark in the history of Paralympic sport,” added Parsons.

"Siamand was a pioneer for his sport, an inspiration for many in his home country Iran, and around the world, and a fantastic ambassador for the Paralympic Movement.”

He added, "He was also a wonderful human being, a gentle giant and one of the friendliest people you could ever meet.”

"The thoughts and deepest condolences of the whole IPC, World Para Powerlifting and the Paralympic Movement are with Siamand’s family, friends and loved ones at this difficult time.”

