Pres. Rouhani expresses condolences over Iran’s Paralympian’s death

Saying that he was deeply moved by the tragic news, President Rouhani wrote Iran was proud of Rahman and added that that “his iron will and pure faith” will continue to inspire future generations of Iranians.

The President expressed condolences over Rahman’s death to his family and Iranian athletes.

Siamand Rahman had a heart attack on Sunday while at home and was immediately taken to hospital. Unfortunately, the efforts of physicians and medical staff were not successful and he passed away.

Siamand Rahman was a member of Iranian Paralympic powerlifting team. He had won gold medals at the 2012 Summer Paralympics in London, 2016 Summer Paralympics in Rio and the 2010 Asian Para Games in Guangzhou.

