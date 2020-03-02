Zarif: US tenders surrender

Zarif wrote in his Twitter message on Saturday evening, “US occupiers should’ve never invaded Afghanistan. But they did, and blamed everyone else for consequences.”

“Now after 19 yrs of humiliation, US has tendered its surrender,” Zarif added.

“Whether in Afghanistan, Iraq or Yemen, US is THE problem. It will leave – while leaving huge mess behind.”

An agreement between the Taliban and the US was signed on Saturday by US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmy Khalilzad and Taliban’s representative Abdul Ghani Baradar in the presence of representatives from 30 countries.

After the agreement was signed, Baradar thanked Iran, China, Russia, Uzbekistan, Indonesia, and Norway for helping the peace process.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompe said that the Taliban has agreed to cut its ties with Al-Qaida and the terrorists and the US agreed to withdraw from Afghanistan.

The US entered Afghanistan under the pretexts of the 9/11 attacks in 2001.

Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday issued a statement and challenged the United States with International Law over signing an accord with the Taliban on the future of Afghanistan.

The statement said that Iran believes “lasting peace will be established in Afghanistan only through intra-Afghan talks attended by the country’s political groups, including the Taliban, taking into account the considerations of Afghanistan’s neighboring countries.”

Welcoming “any development” that would help peace and stability in Afghanistan and supports “Afghan-led efforts” in that regard, it said, “Iran believes the presence of foreign forces in Afghanistan is illegal and is one of the key contributors to war and insecurity in the country.”

“The pullout of these forces is a prelude to achieving peace and security in Afghanistan, and any move that sets the stage for the withdrawal of these troops will contribute to the establishment of peace in that country,” it added.

Regarding the US moves as “an effort to legitimize the presence of its troops in Afghanistan,” the statement said that Iran is opposed to such moves.

“The US has no legal position to sign a peace deal or to decide the future situation of Afghanistan.”

“We believe the United Nations enjoys good potential to facilitate intra-Afghan negotiations as well as to monitor and guarantee the implementation of the agreements reached.”

9417**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish