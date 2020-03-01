Iranian university joins European mass housing project

Dean of Architecture and Civil department of Hakim Sabzevari University Hassan Estaji said the projects is aimed at sharing Iran-Europe experiences and transferring them to solve housing problems in Iran.

He added that the European mass housing project tries creates a transnational network of European scholars to fill the gap of Europe's middle-class houses.

Accordingly, Hakim Sabzevari University with cooperation of ministries of science and technology and Road and Urban Development will try to solve housing problems in Iran by taking advantage of Europe’s experiences, he noted.

Estaji went on to say that the European mass housing project prepares the ground for developing scientific approaches in housing field through case studies and presenting various viewpoints.

Hakim Sabzevari University is one of the most prestigious public university in Iran and the oldest university in Sabzevar.

