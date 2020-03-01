Iran envoy hails Oman Sultanate for facilitating air travels

Thanks to the efforts made by Omani high-ranking officials and the Foreign Ministry of Oman, good cooperation have been maintained to issue flight permit since the flights have been canceled, Shahroudi said.

He also appreciated Oman's efforts in transferring passengers of Iran's canceled flights to the Persian Gulf states.

The facilities provided by the Iranian and Omani organizations prepared the grounds for transferring passengers in Muscat airport to Iran, he added.

He went on to say that way has been paved for transferring passengers from the Persian Gulf Littoral states including Dubai to Muscat airport and then to Iran.

Over the last few days, various permissions were issued for transferring passengers including Oman citizens and Iranian nationals in the Persian Gulf Littoral States through Muscat International Airport by Iranian airplanes to Shiraz, Mashad and Tehran.

Meanwhile earlier, Head of the Iran's Health Ministry's public relations office said on Sunday that the coronavirus death toll mounted to 54 in Iran out of the total figure of 987 people who have been affected by the virus.

Speaking to reporters, Kianoush Jahanpour said that 175 infected people have recovered and dismissed from hospitals.

Jahanpour said that 385 new cases have been detected since Saturday noon.

9376**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish